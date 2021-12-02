Road rage incident turned into assault, ethnic intimidation, police say

A 60-year-old man faces a battery of charges after a road rage incident in which he allegedly used racial slurs and assaulted a motorcyclist, police said.

The West Manchester Township man allegedly told the motorcyclist that he was a veteran who fought for the country to keep her "damn a— out of Africa," charging documents state..

Springettsbury Township Police responded about 5:10 p.m. Nov. 8 to East Market Street at North Rockburn Street to a report of the man and woman fighting on the street and blocking traffic.

More:Inmate jailed on firearms charge flees Maple Donuts work release job: police

More:Police: Man threatens to shoot during road rage in West Manchester

More:Police: Woman punched another woman in Springettsbury Twp. parking lot road rage

The man told police that the woman was tailgating his Mazda Miata. Then he allegedly brake-checked her motorcycle, blocking her from attempting to drive between the lanes of traffic.

The pair eventually came to a stop on East Market Street because of backed up traffic, police said, and the man left his car to confront the woman. The victim told police he grabbed her helmet, whipped her head back and forth and slammed her onto the trunk of his car, according to the complaint.

"(She) stated that she was being punched several times in the face and torso area while he held her on the trunk of the car," police said. He allegedly also told her during the altercation that he fought "for this country so she did not have to go back to Africa."

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The victim told police he said other racial slurs, too, and witnesses indicated that the Miata driver was the aggressor, according to police.

Officers were then directed to North Marshall Street at East Philadelphia Street, where they met with the man, who denied punching the motorcyclist, police said.

He faces misdemeanor charges of ethnic intimidation and simple assault as well as summary harassment and disorderly conduct offenses.

Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.

READ MORE: Funeral set for two little girls killed by their father