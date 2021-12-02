Probation for molestation, road rage ends in racial intimidation
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Good Friday morning, readers!
This local story about a bus driver getting probation for child molestation is creating a stir online. A road rage incident in Springettsbury Township turned into an assault and ethnic intimidation. Finally, an Asian-American woman was attacked on a SEPTA train in Philly.
Hey, we also have new gallery up full of adoptable pets at the local SPCA. Take a look!
Here are your stories:
- Former school bus driver gets probation in child molestation case
- Central York school board race heads to second recount amid lawsuit threat
- Woman beaten on train in latest SEPTA violence
- Road rage incident turned into assault, ethnic intimidation, police say
- Available for adoption at York County SPCA
