Fugitive accused of assaulting police officers nabbed in York County

A fugitive wanted on a host of charges including assaulting two police officers has been arrested after his car was spotted at a hotel in York County.

Skylor Fickes, 30, of no fixed address, was sought by numerous departments including Northern York County Regional Police and Pennsylvania State Police on accusations including burglary and running a "chop-shop" auto theft operation in York County.

Carroll Township Police about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday discovered a vehicle associated with Fickes parked at a hotel on Route 15 in Dillsburg, according to a release from the U.S. Marshal Service.

Carroll Township, Upper Allen Township and Hampden Township police departments surrounded the hotel while the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force checked the rooms for Fickes, police said.

He fled from a room and ran from the hotel but was stopped by officers after a brief struggle, the release says.

Last month, Fickes allegedly assaulted two Hampden Township Police officers using a stun gun.

The officers were summoned about 5 p.m. Nov. 24 to the 4000 block of Market Street in Camp Hill, Cumberland County, for a sighting of Fickes at a business, according to the release.

When confronted by the officers, Fickes took one of their stun guns and fired it, striking the two officers, police said. He escaped and fled in a vehicle.

Fickes was arrested by Hampden Township Police on Wednesday and booked into Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail. He's facing charges there in the alleged assault on law enforcement officers, police said.

The USMS Fugitive Task Force in the Middle District of Pennsylvania is made up of 21 state, county, and local police agencies throughout the district’s 33 counties.

