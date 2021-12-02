Former school bus driver gets probation in child molestation case

Aimee Ambrose

A former high school bus driver was sentenced to five years probation after pleading guilty in a child molestation case.

Harry Frigm, 68, of York, was sentenced during a hearing in the York County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday. Judge Harry Ness orderedprobation with sex offender conditions. Frigm also cannot have contact with the victim, work in school settings, or have unsupervised contact with minors, the district attorney’s office said.

The sentence adhered to the terms of a plea agreement, in which Frigm had pleaded guilty Aug. 12 to a felony count of third-degree sexual contact with a child.

Frigm had worked as a bus driver for Central York High School since 2008. Police began investigating him in January 2020 after a youth had accused him of an assault.

Investigators alleged Frigm had sexually themed conversations with the child, and had touched the child inappropriately once.

As part of his plea, counts of indecent assault and corrupting a minor were dismissed.

