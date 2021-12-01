York County Food Bank partners with schools to provide free meals during the holidays

The York County Food Bank is partnering with school districts throughout York County to provide holiday meals to families in need.

Through the nonprofit's Give-A-Meal Program, students and families in need can receive a free meal including a turkey, sides and dessert. Thirteen public school districts, plus four other schools, are participating in the program.

If your family is in need of a holiday meal, contact your child’s school to register for the Give-A-Meal program and find out when meals will be distributed. Registration ends Dec. 7.

More:The funeral for two slain girls is this week. Here's how you can help

More:COVID-19 outbreak sends York County Prison into lockdown

The COVID-19 pandemic has elevated the number of in-need families, especially during the holidays, according to a food bank news release. During last year's Give-A-Meal Program, the number of families participating was much higher than previous years.

To support this program, you can make a donation or sign up for a volunteer shift at yorkfoodbank.org. A donation of $20 can provide a full holiday meal.

Participating schools:

Central York School District

Crossroads Middle School

Dallastown Area School District

Dover Area School District

Eastern York School District

Hanover Public School District

Logos Academy

Lincoln Charter School

Northeastern School District

South Eastern School District

South Western School District

Southern York County School District

Spring Grove Area School District

West York Area School District

York Adams Academy

York City School District

York Suburban School District

— Reach Erin Bamer at ebamer@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter @ErinBamer.