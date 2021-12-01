York County Food Bank partners with schools to provide free meals during the holidays
The York County Food Bank is partnering with school districts throughout York County to provide holiday meals to families in need.
Through the nonprofit's Give-A-Meal Program, students and families in need can receive a free meal including a turkey, sides and dessert. Thirteen public school districts, plus four other schools, are participating in the program.
If your family is in need of a holiday meal, contact your child’s school to register for the Give-A-Meal program and find out when meals will be distributed. Registration ends Dec. 7.
The COVID-19 pandemic has elevated the number of in-need families, especially during the holidays, according to a food bank news release. During last year's Give-A-Meal Program, the number of families participating was much higher than previous years.
To support this program, you can make a donation or sign up for a volunteer shift at yorkfoodbank.org. A donation of $20 can provide a full holiday meal.
Participating schools:
Central York School District
Crossroads Middle School
Dallastown Area School District
Dover Area School District
Eastern York School District
Hanover Public School District
Logos Academy
Lincoln Charter School
Northeastern School District
South Eastern School District
South Western School District
Southern York County School District
Spring Grove Area School District
West York Area School District
York Adams Academy
York City School District
York Suburban School District
