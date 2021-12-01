Inmate jailed on firearms charge flees Maple Donuts work release job: police

A York City man serving a sentence for a shooting last year is facing a new charge after he allegedly failed to return to York County Prison from work release.

Anthony James Holley, 21, disappeared Friday during his 5 a.m. shift at Maple Donuts, 3455 E. Market St., state police said. This was his first day on work release.

Maple Donuts contacted the prison after Holley vanished, and he hasn't been seen or heard from since, police said. He faces a felony escape charge.

Holley messaged his girlfriend the day before, asking if she wanted to go on the run with him and also threatening to hurt her, according to charging documents.

Holley and another man were arrested earlier this year following December shooting that ended in a crash in York City.

Holley pleaded guilty in that case to carrying a stolen firearm without a license and was sentenced to 11½ months to 23 months in prison.

He also was ordered to perform 35 hours of community service or work per week, according to court records.

