Funeral set for two little girls killed by their father
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Good Thursday morning, folks.
We've got some breaking stories for you today.
York County Prison has been on lockdown because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
WellSpan is delaying non-emergency procedures to deal with an influx of coronavirus patients.
The funeral for two little girls who were killed by their father is scheduled this week.
Here are your stories:
- One in seven York County Prison inmates had COVID-19: Warden
- The funeral for two slain girls is this week. Here's how you can help
- WellSpan delays nonemergency procedures amid spiking COVID-19 cases
- Inmate jailed on firearms charge flees Maple Donuts work release job: police
- Dr. Oz, go sell your magic beans someplace else
Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.
