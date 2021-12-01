Central York school board race heads to second recount amid lawsuit threat

Central York's close school board race is heading to a recount — for the second time — as York County works to avoid a potential lawsuit from one of the candidates.

George Margetas, an attorney for candidate Faith Casale, said his client believes the county did not count all of the votes cast in the district last month.

At issue, according to Margetas and county elections officials, are mail-in ballots that were scanned separately from the Election Day ballots in the first recount.

"There were a lot of paper jams and the mail-in ballots were individually hand-scanned, so errors happened," York County spokesman Mark Walters said Wednesday. "However, we were 99.9% accurate."

The second recount could delay the seating of new members in what has been a highly contentious school board race. Casale finished fifth, behind Democrat Rebecca Riek, by just 23 votes based on unofficial results.

According to the county's latest update after the first recount, the gap between Riek and Casale had closed but not enough to give Casale the lead. The results — which would have been approved Wednesday had the board not requested a second recount — show Riek and Casale separated by 21 votes.

More:York County recount: What you need to know about the close races

More:Recount OK'd in Central York school board race; more write-ins to count in other races

Central York plans to swear in new board members at its Dec. 6 meeting, according to spokesperson Nicole Montgomery. At this point, the district does not plan to postpone the meeting, but they will if necessary, she said.

Montgomery said the district can't swear in any new board members until the election results are certified. So even though Casale and Riek are the only ones with seats in question, none of the newly elected board members will be sworn in until the recount is complete.

If Casale finishes ahead of Riek, it would tip the balance on the Central York school board in favor of Republicans. As it stands now, Riek and fellow Democrats Corey Thurman and Amy Milsten would serve with Republicans Tim Strickler, Wendy Crane and Danielle Allison.

READ MORE: Statewide recount ends, opening door to local York County recounts

Walters said the county Board of Elections called for a second recount in the Central York race because Margetas, who himself serves on the West York school board, threatened legal action.

Ballots cast on Election Day were rescanned on high-speed scanners in the elections office for the recount. Mail-in ballots, however, were rescanned on precinct scanners. Walters said the Election Day rescan numbers matched perfectly, while the count of mail-in ballots was off by about 22 votes. The discrepancy was possibly due to paper jams, he said.

The second recount will send the mail-in ballots through the same high-speed scanners as the Election Day ballots, according to county solicitor Michèlle Pokrifka.

Wednesday did bring clarity to another contentious race, however.

The county's recount confirmed the reelection Democrat Vanessa Berger, the current president of the South Western school board. That recount had been requested by two write-in candidates, Justin Lighty and Katy Bauer, who trailed Berger in the initial results.