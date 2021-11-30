Maryland man attacked Yorker outside bar, tried to take prosthetic leg: police

A Maryland man is accused of trying to take another man's prosthetic leg during an attack in York County.

Police responded to a report of fight after midnight on Oct. 28 at the Conewago Inn, 3480 York Haven Road in Newberry Township.

The township officers were directed to the victim's nearby residence, where they found him "covered in blood" with severe swelling to his face, according to court documents.

He told police he had been drinking and was "having a good time" with a woman in a car in the Conewago Inn parking lot, police said.

They were "kissing up on each other when the the passenger door opened and he started getting punched in the face," according to charging documents.

The woman's ex-boyfriend, 38, of Hampstead, Maryland, allegedly had attacked the pair.

The victim "advised that the man tried taking his prosthetic leg from him as well," police said.

The victim was able flee in his car, but not before the woman's ex-boyfriend shattered his passenger window, the complaint states.

Police later responded to another nearby location, where they met the woman. She was severely intoxicated and had bruising and bumps on her arm, police said.

The suspect is facing misdemeanor charges including simple assault, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and harassment summary offenses.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Dec. 27 before District Judge Scott J. Gross.

