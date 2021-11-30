Let it snow: York could see snow and rain Tuesday morning
Light snow will move across parts of central Pennsylvania until early afternoon Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Here in York County, there's a chance of snow and rain before 11 a.m. .
"We're not expecting a lot of accumulation, but there could be some slick spots, especially over higher elevations," and on bridges or overpasses, according to the NWS.
Chances of snow locally will turn into potential rain between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Skies will be cloudy with a high near 44, and Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 32, according to the NWS.
Here's the forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Wednesday night: A chance of light rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.
