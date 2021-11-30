High school football star accused of assaulting referee due in court Wednesday

Aimee Ambrose

A Spring Grove Area High School football player accused of attacking a referee after a game this fall will appear in court on Wednesday.

Tyree Brooks will be arraigned in a Common Pleas courtroom on a felony charge of attempted aggravated assault and two misdemeanor counts of assault on a sports official and simple assault.

Brooks, who turned 19 on Tuesday, allegedly punched a referee and knocked him out after a home game against Dover Area High School at Papermaker Stadium in Spring Grove on Oct. 1. Northern York County Regional Police said the referee had ejected him from the game for unsportsmanlike conduct earlier that night.

After the arrest, Brooks' attorney George Marros said his client "accepts responsibility for his conduct and understands that there is no excuse for his actions."

Brooks, a 5-foot-10-inch, 175-pound senior, was a York-Adams Division I First Team All-Star linebacker last season.

His case was transferred to Common Pleas from the Spring Grove magisterial district court on Nov. 5. According to court documents, he was released from the York County Prison after posting a $25,000 bond Oct. 6.

Appreciate local reporting? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.