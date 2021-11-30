Coroner seeks family of man who died in York City
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
The York County Coroner's Office needs help finding the family of a man who died last week in York City.
Byron Truax, who was in his 60, died of natural causes, the coroner said.
More:'Do not wait': Omicron variant raises COVID-19 alarm as Pa. vaccination rate declines
More:Armed men rob York-area pizza shop; police ask for help finding them
Anyone with information about his family or next of kin is asked to call the coroner's office immediately at 717-840-7617.
Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.
Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.