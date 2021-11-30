Coroner seeks family of man who died in York City

The York County Coroner's Office needs help finding the family of a man who died last week in York City.

Byron Truax, who was in his 60, died of natural causes, the coroner said.

Anyone with information about his family or next of kin is asked to call the coroner's office immediately at 717-840-7617.

Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.

