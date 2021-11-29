'A sinking ship': How do we fix York County's child welfare crisis?

York County's child welfare office, facing severe short-staffing, has drawn criticism from current and former employees who say children they're sworn to protect are in peril.

But the solutions aren't easy — or cheap.

"York County is not fixing this on its own," said Cathleen Palm, founder of the Center for Children's Justice, an independent nonprofit dedicated to protecting Pennsylvania's children.

Some experts, including Palm, believe Pennsylvania's child protection laws need to change to help alleviate understaffing issues at local child welfare offices across the state. Employees from the York County Children Youth and Families Office, however, say the change needs to come from local management.

In York County, part of the solution this summer was to begin having all caseworkers review new allegations. Many of those caseworkers, however, lacked experience in that work, leading to more people leaving their jobs and increasing fears that at-risk children would fall through the cracks.

"The concern is we’re going to have some dead children," one former worker, who spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of reprisal, told The York Dispatch. "We’re not checking in (on children), not spending the time. We don’t have the time."

More:'We're going to have some dead children': York County CYF is failing, workers say

According to Palm, these problems are not specific to York County. She said it would be difficult to find a local child welfare office anywhere in Pennsylvania that isn't dealing with similar issues.

The problems are the result of a confluence of obstacles piled on to offices over the past few years: new child protection laws that increased the number of incidents being reported, the opioid crisis and, most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's a wave crashing down on people," she said.

In 2015, Pennsylvania's Legislature broadened the definition of child abuse and expanded the roster of mandated reporters who must bring allegations of abuse to the authorities. Palm said the laws also increased penalties for failing to report child abuse cases.

This, in turn, led to a spike in child abuse reports.

But not all of them were legitimate cases, Palm said. She said the broadened law led to other issues, such as homelessness and substance abuse, being reported to child welfare offices. Though the number of reports increased, she said the number of substantiated cases of child abuse didn't change much.

An employee with the York County CYF, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisal, confirmed the office commonly gets reports unrelated to child abuse. But they said those reports are easily screened out and often don't even make it to the caseworkers.

Now that the child protection laws are several years old, Palm said it's time for legislators to review the success of the reform and consider ways to improve. She said lawmakers don't seem to have a clear idea of what they're asking child welfare offices to do, or even what local child welfare offices are capable of.

"There's always been cracks in the foundation of child welfare," Palm said.

The current CYF employee is not in favor of the state relaxing its protection laws, for fear of how that might impact current and future victims.

Another former employee with the office said the law needed to change years ago, but they doubted it would make a difference in solving York County's issues.

Instead, both employees said the solution needs to come from management, which has created a toxic work environment that contributed to the high turnover.

"It's like a sinking ship," the current employee said.

That employee said many staff members approached management — and even reached out to county commissioners and human resources — with complaints. Those complaints never yielded improvement.

The employees said managers don't try to retain longtime dedicated employees who are planning to leave and have even ostracized staff members who weren't friendly with their superiors.

"What made us leave was management," a former employee said.

Former Auditor General Eugene DePasquale published a 2018 report listing suggestions of how to improve Pennsylvania's child welfare system, both at the state and local levels. For county offices, most of the suggestions came down to forming partnerships with other agencies — such as law enforcement, social services and nonprofits — to carry some of the work.

York County's Children Youth and Families Office already has its share of partnerships.

York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said the office partners with more than 30 other agencies, mainly law enforcement centers and health organizations. Indeed, the current CYF employee said the office wouldn't be able to function without some of their partnerships.

Palm said other local child welfare offices also partner with outside agencies. The problem is that many of those groups are experiencing similar problems.

"Everyone's kind of stretched to their limits," Palm said.

More:Police chief put stop to Vicosa protection order before murder-suicide, complaint alleges

The main thing local offices can do right now is find ways to support their workforce, Palm said. She suggested increasing salaries and improving supervision.

The York County employee said entry level staffers get paid less than some Rutter's employees. It makes filling vacancies for what's always been a stressful job even more difficult.

"Higher salaries is always a point of discussion," said York County spokesperson Mark Walters.

In a previous York Dispatch report, Tanya Stauffer, director of York County's child welfare office, said the office has offered refresher training for staff and implemented support systems for employees to help one another.

Stauffer said that the employee recruitment and retention are "ongoing strategic priorities" for her agency.

"We are investing in our staff development through mentoring and training," she said, "And we will continue to identify actions to retain our talent.

Walters said several other departments outside of the child welfare office are experiencing similar hiring struggles. Wheeler said officials are working with human resources on plans to address the staffing issues, but nothing has been solidified yet.

In addition, Walters said the county recently created a LinkedIn page to reach more potential employees and has held two hiring events for the Children, Youth and Families office since October. He said human resources representatives also work to recruit new employees at career fairs and visit local schools such as York College.

The anonymous current employee said recruitment methods also need improvement, as recruitment officials often aren't clear about what is expected of incoming employees. After they were brought on, they said they ended up working more overtime hours than what was advertised.

"There's enough stress as it is," they said.

— Reach Erin Bamer at ebamer@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter @ErinBamer.