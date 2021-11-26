Temporary roof will protect damaged Horn Farm Center this winter; rebuilding to begin next year

Folks at the Horn Farm Center for Agricultural Education have been trying to recover ever since lightning struck and sparked a blaze that destroyed their building.

Members have been pushing through dropping temperatures to set up a makeshift office and begin mitigation efforts to protect the piece of York's history.

"It feels like it's been one thing after another for sure," said Alexis Campbell, the center's executive director. "It's definitely been a difficult year."

Lightning struck the Horn Farm Center’s historic farmhouse in Hellam Township last month, causing a devastating fire that destroyed the second and third floors.

A restoration company has started installing a temporary roof to secure the farmhouse from the impending winter weather, said Campbell, adding that first floor and basement will need to be gutted because of water damage.

The board and staff plan to rebuild quickly and sustainably and in the next few months will put put together an ambitious schedule for next year, she said.

The farmhouse was the base of the nonprofit's operations from which they have served the York community for the past 17 years, according to the center.

"This organization was founded by the community and I'm finding with this experience that they are still very much alive and well and involved in what we're doing here," Campbell said.

Their new office space will be in a donated, used jobsite trailer that's being whipped into shape by staff.

"We're really hopeful that a year and a half from now we're going to be in a position that we can invite the community in and we're going to be showing off our new office," Campbell said.

The nonprofit is still in need of significant financial support and will be raising funds as the team navigates through the rubble and plans for the future, Campbell said.

"I think we wouldn't be as optimistic as we are if it weren't for the community support," she said. "We're looking forward to another year of serving the community."

