Woman sentenced in robbery, murder of her ex-boyfriend

Aimee Ambrose

A Seven Valleys woman faces up to 18 years in prison for her role in the robbery and murder of her ex-boyfriend nearly three years ago.

Da'Zanie Gibson, 20, was sentenced during a court hearing Monday. Judge Maria Musti Cook ordered Gibson to serve nine to 18 years on a third-degree murder charge and to pay restitution, as well as five to 10 years on a count of robbery that inflicted serious bodily injury.

The sentences will run concurrently, court records show.

Gibson was accused of being the driver during a robbery which led to the shooting death of Stefen Simmons, 20, on Jan. 7, 2019. According to police, she then fled the scene of the shooting.

Simmons had recently been released from the York County Prison and was reportedly planning a celebration two days before he was killed.

Gibson pleaded guilty to the counts Sept. 8.

Her co-defendants — her brother, Montrice Gibson, 28, of York, and Tysheem Santiago, 21, of Red Lion — also pleaded guilty in the case on Sept. 8 and were sentenced that day.

Montrice Gibson faces 20 to 40 years on a third-degree murder charge, followed by 5 to 10 years on a felony count of robbery that inflicted serious injury, court documents show. The total sentence adds up to 25 to 50 years.

Santiago was sentenced to 20 to 40 years on a third-degree murder charge, followed by 10 to 20 years on a felony count of robbery that inflicted serious injury, plus five years of probation on a count of conspiracy to commit robbery, court documents show. His total sentence adds up to 30 to 60 years, plus probation.

