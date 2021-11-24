Police chief allegedly stopped PFA against man who killed daughters
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Hello, everyone. Welcome to a busy Wednesday.
Today's top story deals with a private criminal complaint that alleged York Area Regional Police Chief Tim Damon stopped an emergency protective order from being served against Robert Vicosa.
And it's that time again: You’ll get to (whether you like it or not) be around family members. We have a few tips to help dodge everything the holiday has to throw at you!
Here are Wednesday's stories:
- Police chief put stop to Vicosa protection order before murder-suicide, complaint alleges
- Thanksgiving survival guide: 2021 was tough, family doesn't have to be
- Former fire chief dies suddenly: 'He would do anything for anybody'
- Big 33 Football Classic will have new central Pennsylvania home for 2022
- UPDATE: 19-year-old shot in York City
