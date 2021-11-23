She screamed 'No!': Man allegedly forced neighbor into apartment, raped her

A West Manchester Township man allegedly pulled a woman into his apartment and sexually assaulted her.

Rene Cajigas-Cosme, 57, is accused of abducting the woman while she was walking down a hallway toward her apartment last spring.

The attack happened about 3:30 p.m. April 26 at Springfield Apartments in the 1900 block of Kenneth Road in West Manchester Township, according to charging documents.

"When (she) was passing by Apt. 303 the door opened and a male grabbed (her) by the arm and forced her into his apartment," charging documents state.

The woman "screamed loudly" for help and yelled "No!" as the man forced her into a bedroom and removed her clothing, police said.

He sexually assaulted her for about five minutes before he allowed her to leave the apartment, charging documents allege.

The man then allegedly knocked on the victim's door about 5 p.m. and asked, "Are you OK?" The victim said she only knows him as a neighbor, and the two exchanged friendly greetings in the past, according the criminal complaint.

A social worker employed at the apartment alerted police May 10 of the sexual assault after the woman reported that she had been raped.

Cajigas-Cosme denied the allegations when questioned by police May 17. He changed his story in July and said he did have sexual contact with the victim but claimed it was consensual, police said.

Cajigas-Cosme is charged with rape and sexual assault, both felony charges, as well as misdemeanors indecent assault and false imprisonment.

West Manchester Township Police filed charges last week. He was arraigned Nov. 16 before District Judge Keith L. Albright and released the next day in lieu of $20,000 bail.

