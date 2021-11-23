UPDATE: 19-year-old shot in York City
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
A man was shot Monday evening in York City.
Police responded about 7:35 p.m. to the 200 block of North Belvidere Avenue for a shooting, according to York City Police.
Officers found a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound that is not life threatening, police said. He was taken by ambulance to WellSpan York Hospital.
