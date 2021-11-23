Local Spanish joint has food residue, grease build up: Food inspection

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspected Nov. 10, 2021

EL CASERO RESTAURANT, 350 E. PRINCESS ST., YORK CITY

Food stored without covering throughout all cooling units in facility.

Food ingredient storage containers, throughout facility cooling units, are not labeled with the common name of the food.

Microwave extremely dirty to sight and touch. Observed interior of all cooling units accumulated with old food residue and debris. All outer containers are extremely dirty to sight and touch. All cooking equipment accumulated with grease, needs cleaned. Floors in kitchen area observed to be accumulated with grease.

Facility storing personal items with food items meant for business use only, personal items were discarded during inspection.

Observed dirty dishes mixed with clean near the cooling units.

Observed facility using wood as food storage shelf, surface is not considered easily cleanable.

Door located in the kitchen area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

Food employees observed in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration

The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Ice build-up inside walk-in freezer, needs repaired.

Meat slicer which is a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Working containers in kitchen area, used for storing chemicals, cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.

