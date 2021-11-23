Heads up! DUI checkpoints are happening this week
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
State police will be conducting at least one sobriety checkpoint Thanksgiving week.
The DUI checks will happen through Sunday at an undisclosed location in York County, state police said.
Such checks are a part of the continuing effort to reduce the number of fatalities and injuries caused by drug and alcohol related crashes, state police said.
