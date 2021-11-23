Coroner, WellSpan seeking family of man who died

The York County Coroner's Office is looking for the family of a man who died at WellSpan York Hospital.

Jerry Lawrence, 60, of Adams County, died last week at the hospital, the coroner said.

More:York County logs one COVID-19 death Monday as schools gear up for Thanksgiving break

More:A year of work takes Kiwanis Lake from polluted pond to 'water gem'

Anyone with information about his family or next of kin is asked to call the coroner's office immediately at 717-840-7617.

Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.