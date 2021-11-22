Former fire chief dies suddenly: 'He would do anything for anybody'

Aimee Ambrose

THE YORK DISPATCH

A medical emergency took the life of a longtime firefighter and past chief of the Yoe Fire Company over the weekend.

Jim Eberly, 54, died Saturday while he was in Virginia Beach, Va., for work as part of his full-time job with Yoe Industrial Services, said David Stump, chief of the Southern Area Fire and Emergency Rescue Service.

“He’s a foreman, and just had a medical emergency and collapsed at the job site,” Stump said.

Eberly had devoted decades to volunteer firefighting, with much of his life spent working with Yoe Fire Company and then with SAFER, the company that formed from the recent merger of Yoe and Rescue Fire Co. No. 1 in Dallastown.

Stump estimated Eberly served for about 40 years and had risen through the ranks during his career, including all of the line officer positions at Yoe. He was also chief at one time in 2012, Stump said. He noted Eberly hadn’t been as active with the department recently due to his job and having to go out of town for work.

“He was just an all around nice guy. He would do anything for anybody,” Stump said. “He would teach anybody anything they needed to know.”

Stump also remembered Eberly as a staple of the department, well-liked and a friend.

“He was just an all-around fun guy,” he said. “Anybody that ever interacted with him liked him, got along with him.”

Eberly, like many firefighters, was part of a firefighting legacy having followed in his father’s footsteps. Stump said Eberly joined the company at 14 years old as a junior firefighter, and then graduated to senior status after he turned 18.

His son Cody Eberly, a former U.S. Marine, later followed a similar path and also serves as a local volunteer firefighter. Meanwhile, Eberly’s daughter Mickayla teaches ice skating, Stump believed.

Stump didn’t have any information yet about funeral services while Eberly’s family continues working to finalize details.

