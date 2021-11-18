Police beg former cop to return daughters: An urgent plea
- Police beg former cop to return daughters as they piece together trail of cars, assaults
- 'We're going to have some dead children': York County CYF is failing, workers say
- York County again approves deal with controversial prison contractor
- Available for adoption at York County SPCA
- Coroner ID's York City man who died after fight with brother
- Recount OK'd in Central York school board race; more write-ins to count in other races
