Manhunt for ex-cop accused of kidnapping young daughters ends in two deaths, according to reports

Update: The search for two little girls who were abducted by their father in York County ended with two deaths in Maryland, according to numerous media reports.

Robert Vicosa, 42, and one his daughters are dead, while the status of his other daughter and a woman who was with them is unknown, according to WBAL-TV.

The search ended Thursday afternoon when Vicosa, a former Baltimore County police officer, was found dead inside a vehicle recovered in Western Maryland, CBSN Baltimore reported.

He died from a gunshot wound and had been shot before police approached the vehicle. Maryland State Police are taking over the investigation.

Vicosa and confidant Tia Bynum, a Baltimore County police sergeant had been on the run from police with the girls since Monday.

Police have been on an urgent manhunt to find 6-year-old Aaminah and 7-year-old Giana after their father allegedly abducted them in Windsor Township this week.

Following a crime spree across state lines, the vehicle Vicosa and Bynum were believed to have been driving was surrounded by police in Smithsburg, Maryland early Thursday afternoon.

Previous story:

The ex-Baltimore County cop was on the run after abducting his daughters and brutally assaulted the children's mother over the course of two days, according to court documents.

Vicosa and Bynum tied the girls' mother up at gunpoint before she was held captive in the basement of his Windsor Township home and raped repeatedly until she escaped, documents from a protection from abuse order state.

The girls' mother filed an emergency PFA against Vicosa at 8:38 a.m. Monday. The PFA names the woman and the two girls.

York Area Regional Police requested a search warrant for the Windsor Township home and went to serve it on Monday afternoon, but Vicosa and the girls were gone when they arrived, police said.

Vicosa and confidant Tia A. Bynum, a Baltimore County Police sergeant, are believed to be traveling together with the girls and have been involved in at least two armed robberies and carjackings in York and Baltimore counties, police said.

Vicosa, who is also known as Robert Brown, and Bynum are close friends and former co-workers. They are armed and dangerous, and Aaminah and Giana are in extreme danger, police said.

What happened: The children's mother went to Vicosa's home in Windsor Township about 9 p.m. Nov. 12 after he invited her over to have cake with the girls, court documents state. Vicosa and the children's mother shared custody.

After the family was finished eating cake and the girls went upstairs to bed, Vicosa allegedly asked the mother to stay as she was getting ready to leave because he had a birthday gift for her.

Viscosa appeared to be looking for the gift and the next thing she knew he and Bynum grabbed her by the arms, police said.

"A female came out and grabbed me on one side while he grabbed me on the other side. He put a gun to my head," the mother told police in court documents.

The woman screamed as he and Bynum dragged her to the basement and tied her wrists with zip ties and a rope for her ankles, according to court documents.

She was then allegedly drugged, forced to inhale a crushed-up pill of Oxycontin and smoke marijuana. Hours later, the three then went upstairs to Vicosa's bedroom, where he raped the mother that night and Saturday.

Vicosa threatened a murder-suicide of the whole family and said he would rather they be dead than to live apart.

"He stated that if the police arrive, he would kill everyone before they even have a chance to enter," the woman said.

York Area Regional Police were contacted by Springettsbury Township Police about 3:50 p.m. Sunday after the mother was able to leave and report that she had been violently assaulted for over 24 hours, police said.

"She had managed to get him to let her leave to get some items (Sunday)," court documents state, and that the mother drove to Target and got help. "She believed that he had tracking devices on her vehicle and her phone, which were both still in the Target parking lot."

Springettsbury police drove the woman to York Area Regional Police, which covers Windsor Township.

"They drove her to us to start this investigation so that her car and her phone could not be tracked," said York Area Regional Police Lt. Ken Schollenberger.

Police served a search warrant Monday afternoon at the home and discovered the house in disarray. The windows were shattered, and officers found an emaciated dog, but not Vicosa or the girls.

Police plead for girls: Law enforcement on Thursday morning again pleaded with Vicosa and Bynum to do the right thing and let the children go safely.

“We know that you are tired. We want to work with you on a safe and peaceful resolution,” said Chief Melissa Hyatt with Baltimore County Police. “The priority for all of us is getting these two children, Giana and Aaminah, safely.”

During the manhunt, police have connected Vicosa and Bynum to at least two armed robberies where both the victims were uninjured, police said.

Vicosa, armed with a semi-automatic handgun, kidnapped and carjacked a man, Wednesday afternoon in the Cockeysville area in Maryland. His two daughters and Bynum were present, police said.

“We can end this incident peacefully by getting them to surrender to law enforcement, and that’s really what our focus is right now,” Hyatt said.

