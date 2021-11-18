Police plead with ex-cop who kidnapped daughters to give himself up: video

York Dispatch

Police are continuing to search for Robert Vicosa, a former cop who allegedly abducted his daughters.

Vicosa kidnapped his daughters, 6-year-old Aaminah and 7-year-old Giana, this week from a home in Windsor Township, police said.

“We can end this incident peacefully by getting them to surrender to law enforcement,” said Baltimore County Police officer Melissa Hyatt on

You can watch the press conference below: