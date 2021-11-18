'Extremely dirty' supermarket stores food on floor: Food inspection

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspected Nov. 10, 2021

BRAVO SUPERMARKET, 1200 W MARKET ST, WEST YORK BORO

Food employees observed in deli area not wearing proper hair restraints such as nets, hats.

Cubed raw beef observed at 64-66 degrees Fahrenheit in the deli area, rather than 41°F or below as required.

Mops, brooms and dustpans stored in deli area, touching hand sink, food containers and food contact surfaces with potential to contaminate food equipment and utensils.

The person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

The inspector observed bagged cubed beef in a container sitting on open waste bin, an unclean area in the deli.

Foods stored directly on the floor in all areas — retail, storage, receiving, walk in coolers and freezers, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Employee door to the outside, located in the employee break area of the food facility is not self-closing and/or is being propped open.

The inspector observed wet wiping cloths in deli, butcher and produce areas, not being stored in sanitizer solution.

Waste not being removed from inside the food facility at an appropriate frequency as evidenced by overflowing waste bins in the deli area.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution buckets were not available in any of the food preparation areas.

Hand sink in the butcher area is being used for storage of cleaning supplies. This is the only hand sink in this room.

The inspector observed more than 12 fruit fly like insects in the produce preparation area.

Floors throughout non-public areas of the food facility are extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

Produce, storage, and back room areas of the food facility are extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

A working container liquid hand soap was stored on the food preparation table in the produce area.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.