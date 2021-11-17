A lone orca is locked down for life, man dies after brother stabs him
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
A man died late Monday night in York City after his younger brother stabbed him, police said.
Animal activists recently spread videos of a lone orca repeatedly slamming its head and body against the side of a tank.
Finally, Eastern York High School is looking for a new head varsity football coach.
Here are Wednesday's stories:
- Man stabbed to death by his younger brother: police
- Locked down for life
- York-Adams program decides to open up its head football coaching position
- York City Councilman Lou Rivera pleads guilty to disorderly conduct in 2020 incident
