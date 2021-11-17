Father kidnapped daughters, ages 6 and 7, at gunpoint: Police

Police are searching for two girls and their father, who allegedly took them at gunpoint.

York Area Regional Police responded Tuesday to a residence in Windsor Township for a home invasion robbery.

Robert Vicosa, who is also known as Robert Brown, had kidnapped his 6- and 7-year-old daughters, police said.

Vicosa allegedly held a woman captive at gunpoint before stealing her car and fleeing the area with the girls.

The children are in extreme danger, and Vicosa is armed and dangerous and shouldn't be approached, police said.

Anyone who sees Vicosa or the two girls should call 911 immediately.

Vicosa was last seen wearing blue pajama pants with a penguin imprint, green long-sleeve zip-up shirt and muck boots.

The vehicle he stole was found in Red Lion, police said.

