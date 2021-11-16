Neighbors allegedly plant roofing nails on man's driveway

A man whose tires were punctured by roofing nails says he believes his neighbors did it, according to state police.

Troopers responded about 7:20 a.m. Oct. 18 to Goram Road in Lower Chanceford Township for a report of a criminal mischief.

The 37-year-old victim told police he believes his neighbors did it because of "on-going property issues," state police said.

The nails were allegedly planted the night before and caused $1,245 in tire damages to the man's 2003 toyota corolla.

