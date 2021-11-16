Man stabbed to death by his younger brother: police

A 32-year-old man died late Monday night after his younger brother stabbed him, according to authorities.

York City Police responded shortly after 11 p.m. Monday to a residence in the 200 block of East Philadelphia Street for a report of a stabbing.

Officers found a man dead at the scene, according to police.

The victim "had been involved in an altercation with his brother which resulted in the stabbing," police said.

The 22-year-old younger brother called police to report the stabbing, York City Police spokesperson Lt. Dan Lentz said.

He was at the scene when police arrived and is cooperating, Lentz said.

"There's a possible self-defense claim," he said, and no immediate charges are expected.

The brothers are both from York City and lived in the same house, Lentz said.

The York County Coroner's Office pronounced him dead at 11:21 p.m. His identity will be released after other family members are notified.

An autopsy will be scheduled for later this week, the coroner's office said.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact the York City Police via the Crimewatch page or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

You can leave a tip at 717-849-2204, 717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219, or email abaez@yorkcity.org.

