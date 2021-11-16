Fake Amazon worker almost stole $10K from elderly woman: police

A 70-year-old woman was nearly defrauded out of $10,000 by someone who pretended to be an Amazon worker, state police said.

A trooper responded about 11 a.m. Oct. 5 to Manor Lane in Springfield Township for a theft by deception report.

The impersonator called the woman and talked her into transferring $9,999, state police said. They insisted that there were fraudulent charges on her account.

However, the victim contacted her bank and was able to stop the transaction, state police said.

