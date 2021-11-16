Diverse group rucks for veterans at York College

Lori McKinney was eager to share some of her bottled water during the Veterans Day Ruck at York College.

The military mother of three used it to add weight to the backpack she wore — 43 pounds, equaling the amount of progress she’d made during her weight-loss regime.

That regime hasn’t included rucking, or walking or running a distance with a heavy pack.

“I had to borrow my boyfriend’s backpack,” the New Oxford woman said.

York College student-veterans and active-duty members enrolled in the course, Boot Camp YCP Style, and coordinated the distance-flexible 5 to 10K ruck to raise funds for the local nonprofit “For the Love of a Veteran.”

The class is an acclimation or sorts for vets, providing camaraderie and guidance in honing their military skills in civilian life, according to instructor Robyn Maitoza, associate professor of Human Services. She said organizers hoped to make the hike an annual event.

Meg Benedict of Hallam adjusted her pack while preparing for the hike. She and her husband Hugh, both in their mid-60s, had just hiked over 100 miles of the Camino de Santiago Trail in Spain last month.

“This should be nothing,” she said. “This is flat; that was mountainous.”

About 20 people made the benefit ruck, starting at York College's Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center, traversing the York County Heritage Rail Trail, and back.

After the ruck, McKinney said she “pushed through,” finishing the entire 10K course. She and her friends lightened her load by only three bottles. She said she might ruck in the future, but with some adjustments.

“I definitely am not going to be adding 43 pounds,” she said, “That really slowed me down.”