York City Councilman Lou Rivera pleads guilty to disorderly conduct in 2020 incident

York City Councilman Lou River pleaded guilty Monday to disorderly conduct in relation to a 2020 allegation that he exposed himself to a man in a restaurant bathroom.

Prosecutors dropped three other charges, all misdemeanors, including indecent exposure, harassment and another count of disorder conduct related to language or gesture.

Judge Harry M. Ness ordered Rivera to pay a $200 fine for the summary offense.

In November, the victim testified that River asked him questions regarding his sexual preferences during a January 2020 interview for a job at Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen in Manchester Township, where River was a manager at the time.

After the interview, the man said he went to use the bathroom. According to him, Rivera entered as he was washing his hands.

"(He) pulled out his penis … and coached me to come over to the urinal," the man testified, adding Rivera was aroused and holding his own penis in his hand, telling the man, "Come here, come here."

Rivera, a Democrat and the first openly gay Latino to be elected to the York City Council, could not immediately be reached for comment Monday night.

