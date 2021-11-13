York County districts pass last year's COVID-19 total less than halfway through school year

Less than halfway into this school year, York County public schools have already surpassed the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded throughout all of the previous school year.

Local schools reached 2,874 cases Friday afternoon, putting them above the 2,861 cases recorded during the 2020-21 school year. This indicates that COVID-19 is spreading at more than double the rate it was spreading last year, although experts believe the rate is closer to triple last year's speed.

While York County's overall COVID-19 transmission levels appear to be on a downward trend, transmission in public schools is holding steady at an average of 50 new cases per day across all districts. With the county's daily case rate between 150 and 250 new cases since the school year began, this means cases linked to schools make up 20% to 33% of York County's transmission.

Local health and education officials were not surprised by the high spread in schools, and largely attributed it to the delta variant. York City medical director Dr. Matthew Howie said any areas of high public congregation, including schools, pose a high risk to COVID-19 spread.

"Schools are not an exception," Howie said.

No two school districts track COVID-19 cases the same way, and no district in York County specifies where each recorded infection took place.

Mark DiRocco, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators, said he believes most of the transmission is happening outside school buildings and districts are doing "everything humanly possible" to prevent spread in their campuses.

Despite this, precautionary measures to prevent transmission in schools are not at the same level they were last year. To date, there have been only five instances of a school closure or individual grade closure in York County due to COVID-19, whereas last year closures were an almost weekly occurrence.

School districts are not obligated to follow any state protocols for school closures — unlike last year — with the state Department of Health leaving closures up to each district. This has been described as a "blessing and a curse" by Spring Grove nurse Lisa Bahn, who said the fewer restrictions can make it harder to discern the right choice for each student.

School districts are under high pressure to keep schools open this year, primarily because in-person learning is considered the best option for most students. Pennsylvania State Education Association spokesman Chris Lilienthal said a combination of universal masking and the COVID-19 vaccine available for most employees and older students, in-person learning can happen safely.

"We understand the virus a little bit better this year," Lilienthal said.

The high rate of spread has led some to question the success of the statewide mask order for schools, which was put into effect Sept. 7. However, Lilienthal, DiRocco and Howie agreed that without the mask order, cases in schools would be much higher.

Their prediction will soon be put to the test, as a Pennsylvania court threw out the mask order Wednesday, with the state filing an immediate appeal. Even if the mask mandate stands, Gov. Tom Wolf announced earlier this week that he plans to lift the order in January.

This would return control over mask policies to individual school districts. At the time the mandate was announced, only four out of 16 public school districts in York County had implemented their own mask requirements — York City, York Suburban, Southern York County and Dover Area.

The impact of this decision will largely depend on what transmission levels look like when the order lifts, Howie said.

"Two months is a long time from now in COVID-19 months," Howie said.

Lilienthal and DiRocco expressed hope that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine being approved for children ages 5 to 11 will help lower the spread of cases in schools. Local school nurses, however, were less optimistic.

Bahn said she doesn't anticipate the vaccine will have a major impact on the level of transmission in schools, at least not anytime soon. The level of hesitancy around the vaccine is so high in York County, she believes there won't be enough parents who allow their students to get vaccinated to make a difference.

DiRocco described vaccinations as "the great variable" in determining the future of COVID-19 in schools. He said it is crucial to encourage children to get vaccinated.

"We can put this virus behind us," he said.

