State police corporal allegedly stole heroin from evidence room, used it on job

A Pennsylvania State Police supervisor allegedly tried to cover up his tracks after stealing heroin from an evidence room and using it on the job.

The agency charged Cpl. Brian Rickard Friday and suspended him without pay, according to a state police news release.

Rickard is accused of stealing heroin from the Troop R, Honesdale evidence room in Cherry Ridge Township and using the drugs at work.

He also allegedly used department computers to cover up his tracks.

The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division filed charges in conjunction with the Office of Attorney General.

Rickard enlisted in November 2003 and was assigned to the Troop R, Honesdale Criminal Investigation Unit as a supervisor, state police said.

Rickard faces both felony and misdemeanor charges:

Obstructing administration of law or other governmental function

Forgery-alter writing

Tampering with records or identification

Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence

Theft by unlawful taking or disposition-movable property

Criminal use of a communication facility

Unlawful use of computer and other computer crimes

Acquisition or obtaining possession of controlled substance by misrepresentation

Use of, or possession with intent to use, drug paraphernalia

