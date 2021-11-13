Moped driver killed in West Manchester crash

A motorcyclist died Friday after crashing into a pickup that was trying to go around him, the York County Coroner's Office said.

Brad Striebig, 68, of the 2700 block of Crestview Drive in York Township, died at 1:59 p.m. at WellSpan York Hospital.

Streibig, who wasn't wearing a helmet, died from blunt force head trauma, according to a coroner's news release.

He was riding his 2019 Honda Ruckus west about 1:22 p.m. Friday on the shoulder area of West College Avenue in West Manchester Township.

A Chevy Silverado pickup "slowed to go around" him when Striebig made a U-turn directly into the vehicle's path, the release states.

Streibig became unconscious after the crash, the coroner's office said.

His death was ruled accidental.

