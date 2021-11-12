Man allegedly tried to bribe his way out of an arrest

An Adams County man allegedly tried to bribe police in exchange for a get-out-of-jail-free card in Hanover on Halloween.

Hanover Borough Police were summoned about 1:30 a.m. Oct. 31 to Bourbon Bar and Grill, 1080 Carlisle St. in the borough, for a report of a fight.

Nicholas Anthony Despines, 33, of New Oxford, broke a window at the bar and tried to start a fight with other people inside, police said.

Despines, who police said was carrying $1,069 cash, allegedly tried to use the money to bribe an officer when he was stopped in a parking lot.

Despines faces a felony bribery charge, a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge and summary offenses of criminal mischief and public drunkenness.

He was arraigned the same day before District Judge Keith L. Albright and is in York County Prison in lieu of $25,000, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 16 before District Judge Thomas J. Reilly.

