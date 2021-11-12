Grab a free yard sign to show support for first responders

The West Manchester Township Police Department is giving away free "We Support Our First Responders" yard signs.

The giveaway is in response to requests by the community, according to the department.

Signs can be picked up at police headquarters, 380 East Berlin Road between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

