Restaurant stored marinated meat on the floor: Food inspections

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspected Nov. 2, 2021

SHANGRI-LA, 2150 WHITE ST STE, WEST MANCHESTER TWP

The inspector observed bulk rice in a lidded container stored under dish washing machine drain table, where it is subject to splash from foods, chemicals and water.

Carrots, cabbage, pan of lo mien noodles, pan of raw chicken in marinade, pan of raw beef in marinade stored directly on the floor inside the walk in cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Heavy accumulation of grease on surfaces of hood filtration system.

Chlorine chemical sanitizer solution in wiping cloth buckets was less than 10 ppm rather than 50 - 100 ppm as required.

Can opener cutting blade and slicer food contact surfaces, were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen area.

Working containers in server station area, used for storing sanitizer taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.

A temperature measuring device or strips for measuring final rinse temperature in the heat sanitizing mechanical dishwashing machine is not available.

Observed insecticides (Raid ant and roach killer) in the kitchen area, not labeled by the manufacturer as approved for use in a food facility. Provided training.

Observed spray can of pesticide being stored in mixer area directly beside vinegar and sesame oil bottles.

Food utensils in rice steamer area observed stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135°F.

Mechanical washing dish-racks had a heavy accumulation of soil.

Observed wet wiping cloths in server station area, not being stored in sanitizer solution.

Time in lieu of temperature being used a control for potentially hazardous foods such as cut produce, mushrooms, etc. without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food.

PIC stated containers are removed from refrigeration and left out of temperature control through lunch/dinner placed back in refrigeration for use following the same procedure the following day. Provided training.

Observed fryers, wok stations, and smoker cooking equipment in the cooks line area, with encrusted grease and soil accumulation.

Observed clean dish racks stored on the floor in dish machine area.

Bucket of dirty mop water observed beside the three basin sink. PIC stated it will not be emptied in sink but outside instead. Provided training.

