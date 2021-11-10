Scott Wagner is being sued for crash, book ban controversy continues
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
An outgoing Central York board member is alleging that teachers or administrators meddled with the district's former book ban.
Scott Wagner, a former state senator from York County, is being sued for allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel and causing a crash that seriously injured an 89-year-old man in Maryland.
York County's Veterans Day breakfast returns to the York Expo Center this Saturday!
