Schools will soon be able to call the shots on mask mandate

Good morning, readers! We're glad to have you.

Were you affected by the widespread internet, cable outage in York County Tuesday morning? We're not alone.

School districts will soon be able to call the shots on mask mandate. Gov. Tom Wolf plans end his earlier mask mandate for K-12 students.

Here's news for Hanover. The owners of the Handsome Cab Restaurant and Wine Bar in downtown York will open a new restaurant!

Wednesday's stories:

Like the content? Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.