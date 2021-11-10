Scott Wagner, former GOP gubernatorial nominee, allegedly fell asleep at wheel, injuring elderly man

Scott Wagner, a former state senator from York County and Republican nominee for governor, is being sued for allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel and causing a crash that seriously injured an 89-year-old man in Maryland in May.

Harold Barton Morley, of St. Michaels, Maryland, filed a complaint with U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland against Wagner and his company KBS Inc. seeking more than $75,000 in damages.

"A couple of the doctors actually said my dad had less than a 1% chance of living after the (crash). But he did. Thank God," said son Mark Morley. "That's what we're grateful for."

Wagner, 66, was cited for negligent driving and failure to drive on right half of roadway. However, a judge issued a “judgment of acquittal” on Sept. 28, according to the Talbot County District Court of Maryland.

Wagner is a former Republican state senator from York County and was the GOP nominee for governor in 2018. He declined to comment when reached by phone Tuesday.

Maryland State Police responded at 3:21 p.m. May 8 to a crash at St. Michaels Road (Route 33) and Solitude Road, according to the police report.

Wagner was driving a Ford F-150, as an agent of a KBS, west on Route 33 when he crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic, the lawsuit alleges.

The pickup collided head-on with Harold Morley's Toyota Avalon, Maryland State Police said. Both vehicles came to rest in the eastbound portion on the roadway.

Wagner told police he had fallen asleep at the wheel while heading to his residence in St. Michaels, the crash report states.

Harold Morley was "thrown violently about the interior of the vehicle and suffered serious and permanent injuries," the lawsuit states.

He broke more than 30 bones and will never be able to walk or live independently again, Mark Morley said. He had injuries on his right leg, hands and facial areas, the crash report says.

Harold Morley was taken by ambulance to University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton, where he was airlifted to a trauma center in Baltimore.

Wagner suffered a broken right arm, according to the police report, and also was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Easton

Harold Morley received a drug and alcohol screen while at the hospital, Mark Morley said. Maryland State Police didn't detect any substance use or test Wager for drugs or alcohol, according to the crash report.

A police officer had contacted Mark Morley sometime in September and asked if his father would make it to court for the case that day, he said.

"I said no. 'He can't get out of bed. He's in Ann Arbor,'" Mark Morley said. "We didn't know about any of this. I don't know what happened to the court case."

Court records don't indicate why a judge issued a judgment of acquittal in Wagner's case, and questions for details directed to the Talbot County District Court were denied.

