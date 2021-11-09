Woman ejected in crash found barefoot two hours later: police

A 19-year-old woman who was ejected during a crash was found barefoot and lying on the ground — two hours later.

Police say Stephanie Bardach, 19, crashed her car about 12:15 a.m. Monday on a bridge at Boyer Run Road and East Mount Hope Road in Lancaster County.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police found a 2017 Ford Fusion sedan stuck on a bridge guard rail but no one inside the car, police said.

It's unclear if they searched the crash scene. Police tried to locate the vehicle's owner at two home addresses. Two hours later, officers found Bardach barefooted and lying on the ground, according to police.

"As the NLCRPD patrol officers returned to their patrol units they found a female lying on the ground that was not present when the officers arrived," police said.

It's not clear why Bardach was found later on the ground or if she was unconscious. She was taken to Hershey Medical Center for minor injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing but that charges were expected to be filed.

