What books are being targeted at school libraries?

Molly Hennessy-Fiske
Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Some parents in Texas who say they are concerned about students being indoctrinated about sex and "critical race theory" have successfully petitioned their local school districts to remove certain books from their libraries. (Dreamstime/TNS)

These are some of the titles being targeted at school libraries:

— "Gender Queer: A Memoir," by Maia Kobabe, 2019

Summary: An autobiographic graphic novel that charts the nonbinary author's journey of self-identity, including adolescent crushes and grappling with how to come out to family and society.

Reason cited for challenge: Sexual content

Where challenged: Florida, Maine, New Jersey, Ohio, Rhode Island, Virginia, Texas, Washington

— "Lawn Boy," by Jonathan Evison, 2018

Summary: A semiautobiographical coming-of-age novel that tells the story of Mike Muñoz, a young adult Mexican American who has faced hardship since childhood and is going through a new phase of self-discovery.

Reason cited for challenge: Sexual content

Where challenged: Maine, New Jersey, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia

— "New Kid," by Jerry Craft, 2019

Summary: A graphic novel about a 12-year-old Black boy, Jordan Banks, who experiences culture shock when he enrolls in a private school. The book is semiautobiographical, based on the author's experiences and those of his two sons.

Reason cited for challenge: "Critical race theory"

Where challenged: Texas

— "The Breakaways," Cathy G. Johnson, 2019

Summary: A graphic novel focused on a diverse group of kids, including one who comes out as gay, another transgender.

Reasons cited for challenge: Sexual elements, "critical race theory"

Where's it's been challenged: Texas

— "Out of Darkness," by Ashley Hope Pérez, 2015

Summary: A novel about segregation, love, family and the forces that destroy people, based on the 1937 New London, Texas, school explosion.

Reason cited for challenge: Sexual content

Where challenged: Missouri, Texas, Virginia

— "Ruby Bridges Goes to School: My True Story," Ruby Bridges, 2009

Summary: The true story of how 6-year-old Ruby Bridges braved angry crowds to become the first Black student to attend an all-white school in New Orleans in 1960.

Reason cited for challenge: "Critical race theory"

Where challenged: Tennessee. A related book, "The Story of Ruby Bridges," by Robert Coles, 1995, was challenged in Kentucky.