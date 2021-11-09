What books are being targeted at school libraries?

Molly Hennessy-Fiske

Los Angeles Times (TNS)

These are some of the titles being targeted at school libraries:

— "Gender Queer: A Memoir," by Maia Kobabe, 2019

Summary: An autobiographic graphic novel that charts the nonbinary author's journey of self-identity, including adolescent crushes and grappling with how to come out to family and society.

Reason cited for challenge: Sexual content

Where challenged: Florida, Maine, New Jersey, Ohio, Rhode Island, Virginia, Texas, Washington

— "Lawn Boy," by Jonathan Evison, 2018

Summary: A semiautobiographical coming-of-age novel that tells the story of Mike Muñoz, a young adult Mexican American who has faced hardship since childhood and is going through a new phase of self-discovery.

Reason cited for challenge: Sexual content

Where challenged: Maine, New Jersey, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia

— "New Kid," by Jerry Craft, 2019

Summary: A graphic novel about a 12-year-old Black boy, Jordan Banks, who experiences culture shock when he enrolls in a private school. The book is semiautobiographical, based on the author's experiences and those of his two sons.

Reason cited for challenge: "Critical race theory"

Where challenged: Texas

— "The Breakaways," Cathy G. Johnson, 2019

Summary: A graphic novel focused on a diverse group of kids, including one who comes out as gay, another transgender.

Reasons cited for challenge: Sexual elements, "critical race theory"

Where's it's been challenged: Texas

— "Out of Darkness," by Ashley Hope Pérez, 2015

Summary: A novel about segregation, love, family and the forces that destroy people, based on the 1937 New London, Texas, school explosion.

Reason cited for challenge: Sexual content

Where challenged: Missouri, Texas, Virginia

— "Ruby Bridges Goes to School: My True Story," Ruby Bridges, 2009

Summary: The true story of how 6-year-old Ruby Bridges braved angry crowds to become the first Black student to attend an all-white school in New Orleans in 1960.

Reason cited for challenge: "Critical race theory"

Where challenged: Tennessee. A related book, "The Story of Ruby Bridges," by Robert Coles, 1995, was challenged in Kentucky.