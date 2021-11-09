Man and dog attacked by pack of dogs on rail trail

A 63-year-old Glen Rock man and his dog were attacked by a pack of dogs while walking on the rail trail in Codorus Township.

The man defended himself from further attacks by firing his gun, state police said.

Troopers responded about 7:15 a.m. Oct. 6 to Krebs Road and Seven Valleys Road for multiple calls concerning five large dogs on the roadway.

Police found some of the dogs at a residence and others on the street.

The dogs had attacked the man and his dog, who were walking on the York County Heritage Rail Trail, according to police.

"The victim was able to defend himself and his dog from the pack, with his gunfire from his firearm," police said.

It's unclear of any if the man or any of the dogs were injured. Charges were filed against a 60-year-old man of Glen Rock, according to police.

