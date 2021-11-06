18-year-old shot near convenience store

An 18-year-old man was shot Friday night in York City, according to police.

The shooting happened about 7:20 p.m. near the Turkey Hill on the corner of Carlisle Avenue and Linden Avenue.

The victim was taken to WellSpan York Hospital by private vehicle, police said. He is in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to submit a tip on the Crimewatch App, call the York City Police tip line at 717-849-2204 or email abaez@yorkcity.org.

