Police raid yield over $85K in drugs and cash, two arrested

Police arrested two people and confiscated more than $85,000 in narcotics and cash following a raid in York County.

York City Police, U.S. Marshals and the York County Drug Task Force served a search warrant Wednesday in the 3900 block of West Waverly Court in Springettsbury Township, police said.

They confiscated $71,200 in drugs and $14,241 in cash as well as a .40-caliber Glock with a drum magazine, according to police.

Dominique Deshawn-Tyrell Hightower, 23, and Saquana Tawane Layer, 31, were arrested on drug, conspiracy and gun charges.

York County Probation and Harrisburg Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearm and Explosives assisted with the bust.

Authorities seized:

1 pound 3 ounces of crack cocaine, worth $53,400

3.9 ounces of powder cocaine, worth $3,900

16 grams of fentanyl, worth $1,600

5 pounds 8 ounces of marijuana, worth $12,300

Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.

