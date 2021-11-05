Missing woman found dead, COVID jabs for children
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Friendly Friday morning, folks!
WellSpan Health will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to younger children next week.
Things turned tragic for a 57-year-old Lancaster County woman who went missing Monday.
Finally, here's some enlightening info. Take a break. Don't rake. Leave your leaves where they Fall (pun intended) because this is good for nature!
Here are Friday's stories:
- WellSpan to offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to kids 5-11 amid wide transmission in schools
- Wait, don’t rake: Leave fallen leaves where they fell
- Woman missing since Monday found dead
- York City restaurant owners to open new space in Hanover
