Missing woman found dead, COVID jabs for children

Friendly Friday morning, folks!

WellSpan Health will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to younger children next week.

Things turned tragic for a 57-year-old Lancaster County woman who went missing Monday.

Finally, here's some enlightening info. Take a break. Don't rake. Leave your leaves where they Fall (pun intended) because this is good for nature!

Here are Friday's stories:

Like the content? Please consider subscribing!