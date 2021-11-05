Dover sixth graders transition to remote learning after high COVID-19 spread at middle school

Dover Area School District's sixth grade students did not return to the classroom Friday after district officials observed "an isolated increase in COVID-19 cases" among sixth graders.

The sixth-grade students will work from home Friday and Monday, while seventh- and eighth-grade students at Dover Area Middle School will continue in-person classes, according to a Dover announcement. The time off will allow district custodians to sanitize sixth-grade classrooms.

The middle school has recorded at least 18 COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days, more than any other Dover school, according to the district's website. Overall this school year, the district has recorded 169 cases.

This marks the second time this school year that a York County school district has closed an individual grade, instead of fully closing a school due to COVID-19. In October, the Central York School District closed just fifth-grade classes at Sinking Springs Elementary, but later expanded the closure to the entire school when cases continued to spread.

Prior to that, there were three other full school closures due to COVID-19 this school year in York County — one school with the Spring Grove Area School District, and two schools with the Northern York County School District.

Classrooms are closing on a less frequent basis compared to last school year, when closures were an almost weekly occurrence. However, that doesn't mean COVID-19 spread has slowed. In fact, COVID-19 appears to be spreading in schools at a faster pace than ever before.

So far this school year, York County's public schools have recorded more than 2,600 COVID-19 cases, and are on track to surpass last year's total cases in the next few weeks. The rate of spread indicates transmission in schools is at least double what it was last year.

Mark DiRocco, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators, said many school districts are feeling the pressure to keep schools open, something most experts agree is the best option for students.

At the same time, Pennsylvania districts are under fewer state regulations than they were last school year.

"It's hard to be a Monday morning quarterback on this," DiRocco said.

— Reach Erin Bamer at ebamer@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter @ErinBamer.