Contractor took $89K, left family a letter and bounced: police

A local contractor allegedly pocketed $89,000 for at least one job in York County but but failed to perform the work.

Chad Wesley Drawbaugh, 45, of Warrington Township is facing a felony theft charge.

Carroll Township Police received a report in April about a $44,340 theft. The victims had hired Drawbaugh for a remodeling project at their residence, police said.

More:Woman missing since Monday found dead

Drawbaugh allegedly cashed the personal check and fled.

He left family members a note saying he was fleeing town because he couldn't "keep up with work demands and financial needs," police said.

Drawbaugh's brother went to the victim's home and told them what happened, according to charging documents.

"Chad says that in the last 13 months he has been stressed, scared, angry and confused and cannot keep it going," charging documents say. "Chad states that what he's doing is a coward move and he's ashamed but if he stays no matter what he's losing everything and knows that he can't handle it."

More:Man steals $19,000 to pay bills: police

More:Man pushes ATV out of store, loads it onto trailer, drives away

Drawbaugh also cashed another check for more than $45,000 the same same day, according to police. The criminal complaint didn't indicate what the second check was about.

He was arraigned Oct. 18 before District Judge Richard T. Thomas and is free on $50,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Tuesday before Thomas.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.